Simcoe County woman dies with COVID-19, 51 new cases reported since Friday

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a woman who became infected with COVID-19 through community transmission has died.

A spokesperson for the health unit said the woman was between 45 and 64 and lived in Simcoe County. She passed away on Oct. 8.

According to the health unit, the region has lost 262 residents to the disease.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The health unit logged 51 new COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Of those, 30 are among unvaccinated individuals, 20 are fully vaccinated, and one partially.

The new cases reported since Friday are in Barrie (19), Bradford (7), Innisfil (6), Orillia (4), Oro-Medonte (3), Springwater (2), Adjala-Tosorontio (2), and Collingwood (2). Single cases were listed in Clearview, Tay, Tiny, Midland, Bracebridge, and Muskoka Lakes.

There are currently 158 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including nine patients in local hospitals.

Recent data shows COVID-19 testing rates across Simcoe Muskoka have increased in recent weeks after declining in mid-April to early August.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including four in local schools.

St. Marie of the Incarnation elementary school in Bradford has 18 confirmed cases, and several classes closed as a result.

Orchard Park in Orillia has eight positive cases, while St. Ann's in Penetanguishene and W.C. Little in Barrie have four each.

Despite the active elementary school outbreaks, the region's associate medical officer of health has said the risk of COVID-19 among students isn't concerning.

"It is important to remember that aside from four school outbreaks, the transmission of COVID-19 in schools and child care facilities in Simcoe Muskoka has been low," stated Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health.

The health unit declared an outbreak at a group home in Simcoe County with three cases on Sept. 27.

VACCINE LATEST

Pop-up walk-in clinics across Simcoe Muskoka have been steadily vaccinating residents, with 71 per cent now fully dosed.

The health unit reports 75 per cent of the population has had at least one shot.

Several walk-in clinics are offering first or second doses this week across the region.

A complete list of where to find an immunization clinic is available here.

Residents can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the RVH Sperling Drive centre in Barrie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until the end of November.

Additionally, select pharmacies offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.