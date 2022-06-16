Simcoe County women’s soccer player allegedly ‘racially abused’ by opposing team’s fans

A recent women's soccer game was halted after allegations of racial abuse by the opposing team's fans during a match directed at a Simcoe County Rovers FC player.

In a statement about the alleged incident, League1 Ontario said the 90-minute game was abandoned 88 minutes in, tied at 1-1.

"League1 Ontario strongly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination. It has no place in our game or society and will not be tolerated," it stated.

The Simcoe County Rovers FC, a semi-professional soccer club based in Barrie, posted a statement on social media, claiming one of its players was "racially abused" during an away match.

"We are disgusted, extremely disappointed, and have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

We stand with our players and staff, and we are united against all forms of discriminatory actions. We have escalated the matter and are hopeful that all those involved will be held accountable for their actions in a timely fashion."

According to the league's game schedule, the team was playing a match in Peterborough on Wednesday when the alleged incident happened.

League1 Ontario said an investigation had been opened to identify those responsible.

On Thursday, the Electric City Football Club from Peterborough posted on social media that a select group of fans had been suspended from attending home matches until the investigation was over and an "appropriate course of action" had been determined.

"The Club will be making no further comment on the matter until the investigation is completed," it concluded.

