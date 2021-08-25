Simcoe-Grey candidates have slow to start the race

The federal election is less than a month away, and residents in the riding of Simcoe-Grey remain confused about who is running.

So far, the only visible signs are blue.

"I'm the only candidate who has signs that are up on properties, and I know we are working doors, and I haven't heard a lot from other parties," said Conservative party candidate Terry Dowdall.

Until recently, incumbent Dowdall was the only name on the ballot.

Dowdall was elected to the riding in 2019 and holds 18 years of municipal experience, including the mayor of Essa Township.

"There are seven different communities here in Simcoe-Grey, and they all have issues that need federal support. I know those issues and want to support them," he added.

Dowdall's priorities include the cost of living, health care and COVID-19 recovery.

Meanwhile, business owner Bren Munro has been busy knocking on doors after joining the race last week.

"Our signs are being delivered tomorrow, so you will start to see them up all over," she said.

Munro noted affordable child care as a key issue she wants to address.

"We are talking about $10 a day child care that's really important for families and getting women back to work. They want to go back to work, but they can't afford the high cost," Munro said.

The NDP is working to finalize Lucas Gillies as its candidate for the riding, while the Green Party's candidate, Nick Clayton, is set to launch his campaign in Collingwood on Saturday.

The People's Party of Canada candidate Adam Minatel is also in the running.

By this weekend, lawns are expected to be more colourful as candidates get their campaigns up and running before voters head to the polls on Sept. 20.