Simcoe homeowner tackles suspect during break-in

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are recognizing a Simcoe family for their response to a break-in at their home.

They say a 36-year-old man from Norfolk County forcibly entered a residence on Norfolk Street South just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

OPP tweeted that the owner of the home tackled the suspect and held him while family members called 911.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

OPP say the 36-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

He's been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

