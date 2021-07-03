Simcoe man back home after three months in hospital with COVID-19 complications

A 45-year-old man from Simcoe is back home after more than three months in hospital dealing with COVID-19 complications.

Mike VanNetten tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring and was in critical condition due to a secondary infection.

“I was told at least three times that he was almost to where he wasn’t coming back,” said Sarah VanNetten, Mike’s wife. “I’ve never cried so much. I’ve never known fear like that.”

Mike says it was his wife’s faith and support that helped keep him alive.

“If it wasn’t for her, she was there every day, every day,” he said. “I’m a pretty lucky guy.”

Mike was released from Hamilton General Hospital after more than 80 days in their care, with the health care team that helped him cheering him on.

“I’ve got a new appreciate for everyone at the hospital,” he said.

The Simcoe community also came together to raise more than $14,000 for the family through several fundraisers. The VanNetten’s say they plan to pay it forward and donate some of it to Hamilton general.

“I can’t thank this community enough,” said Mike.

The family is also hoping to raise awareness about how COVID-19 can impact lives.

“You don’t know who [could get it],” said Sarah. “A 45-year-old man, or someone younger in there now, that were otherwise healthy.”

Mike says he is glad to be back on the farm and is taking the recovery process day by day.

“Stairs are still my nemesis,” he said. “But we’re getting there.”