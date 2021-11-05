Simcoe Muskoka adds 52 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since May

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit added 52 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, its highest single-day spike since May, according to the health unit.

The majority of the new cases were in Barrie, with 30 people recording a positive test. Bradford West-Gwillimbury, Innisfil and New Tecumseth each reported five new cases while there were fewer than five in Orillia Lake of Bays and Huntsville.

The jump is startling to the medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner.

"Going up to 52 cases in a day is certainly worrisome and concerning, and we, at this point, don't have a specific pattern that I'd be able to identify to explain it."

Gardner points out that local infections have been moving higher over the last two weeks as provincial cases have dropped.

He says that trend along with newly loosened capacity limits and more activities moving indoors could be contributing to the climb, but it's too early to be certain.

"We need to look at whether there's some specific underlying issues that we could take action on, and at this point, I don't have clarity on that," Gardner says.

The health unit says 36, or nearly 70 per cent, of the cases reported Friday were in those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

There was also one additional death reported Friday. A man over the age of 80 from Muskoka died on Thursday.

CHURCH OUTBREAKS

Gardner says an outbreak at Barrie's Mapleview Community Church had reached 14 cases.

Provincial rules require everyone inside a house of worship must mask up, with the freedom to remove masks only in limited circumstances.

Gardner says enforcement of mask rules is up to the house of worship and that a health unit investigation has found that enforcement wasn't happening.

"Children were required to wear masks. Adults were encouraged but not enforced to wear a mask. So in some instances, some were not wearing masks."

In an email to CTV News, Mapleview Pastor Jay Davis insists no church staff or leadership member has ever said that masks aren't required and that most people wore them moving around the building. He writes that some congregants choose to remove their masks when seated.

SCHOOL COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 15 active outbreaks, with 7 of those in local schools, according to the health unit's website.

The health unit lists the following schools with an active outbreak:

• Willow Landing ES, Barrie (declared Nov. 4) – 2 cases

• EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia (declared Nov. 3) - 5 cases

• St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie (declared Nov. 1) - 8 cases

• Monck PS, Bracebridge (declared Oct. 25) - 3 cases

• Assikinack PS, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 17 cases

• Portage View ES, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 2 cases

• Holy Cross PS, Innisfil (declared Oct. 15) - 28 cases

OTHER ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

In Barrie, the health unit reports 11 cases connected to an outbreak at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, which was declared on its Transitional Care Unit on Oct. 29.

Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has 16 infected inmates.

A Barrie childcare centre is the first in over a month to declare an outbreak, with two cases reported.

Meanwhile, there are outbreaks at two long-term care homes, in Barrie and Bracebridge.