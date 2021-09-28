Simcoe Muskoka businesses subject to 3 day COVID-19 safety blitz
Businesses across Simcoe Muskoka will be visited by provincial inspectors doing compliance and education checks next week to ensure they are following public health guidelines.
Over three days, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development will work with police, the health unit, and bylaw officers dropping in at various businesses focusing on the new vaccine certificate program.
Starting Sept. 22, certain indoor settings require patrons 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination status before entering.
Complete details on the vaccination certificate are available here.
The inspectors will be looking to ensure businesses and organizations comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, such as proper use of face masks, capacity limits, and safety plans in plain sight.
The ministry plans to focus on education, but there are penalties for non-compliance.
Fines for individuals found not complying start at $750, and businesses start at $1,000.
The education and compliance visits are scheduled from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6 across the region.
