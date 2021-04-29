Simcoe Muskoka businesses, workplaces subject to two-day COVID-19 safety blitz

A two-day safety blitz of grocery stores, retailers, and workplaces to educate and enforce public health guidelines is scheduled for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Public health inspectors, bylaw officers and tobacco enforcement officers will do a series of COVID-19 safety checks on Fri. April 30 and Sat. May 1.

The inspectors will ensure business owners are complying with the provincial regulations, including COVID-19 screening requirements for staff and customers, proper face mask use, and crowd control measures.

In February, a similar safety blitz reported 52 per cent compliance of the nearly 300 local businesses inspected.

Screening and adequate workplace safety plans were among the top violations noted from the February blitz.

The fines for failing to comply with the orders under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act are $1,000 for corporations and $750 for individuals, including customers and employees.

To date, over 20 fines have been issued to various businesses and establishments in Simcoe County and Muskoka.