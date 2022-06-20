Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board to build two new elementary schools

Two new school developments are in the works for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB).

The school board will build an elementary school in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Tottenham as it tries to keep up with high growth rates in the region.

"I believe we're somewhere at like 130 per cent, with a forecast of going up to 140 per cent capacity with the current schools these will be pulling from," said Joe Zerdin, SMCDSB board chair. "When we do open these schools, we anticipate they will be at full capacity."

The Tottenham development is located on Martin Trail and will include students from Father F.X. O'Reilly and Monsignor J E Ronan in the boundary review.

The new school in Bradford will be built at Rogers Trail and Vipond Way.

"The previous census, we were the second fastest-growing municipality in the region," said Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer. "So we are growing quite quickly, and schools are so important because the one thing, they're young families that are moving into our municipality."

A reconstructed St. Charles Catholic School and New Alliston School, known as St. Cecelia, are slated to open later this September.

A third school is also planned for Innisfil.