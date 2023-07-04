Simcoe Muskoka child support services receive Trillium funding

Funding to help the helpers of abused children has been announced by the provincial government.

Thanks to a $133,900 Resilient Communities Fund grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre Simcoe Muskoka (CYAC) has expanded its program to include a new partnership with New Path Youth and Family Services to deliver remote access to support for child and youth victims of abuse across the Simcoe Muskoka.

MPPs Jill Dunlop, Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin met with CYAC and New Path for the announcement on Friday.

"The funding has allowed them to continue delivering critical services and provide a place of belonging and compassion for children who have experienced unfathomable situations and their path to healing and recovery," said Dunlop, MPP Simcoe North.

The announcement also highlighted the Trillium Fund's support of trauma-informed, bridge support services for families whose children and/or youth have witnessed or experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, online exploitation, neglect, intimate partner violence, or human trafficking.

Dawn MacDonald, executive director of CYAC said, "trauma-informed" support means not re-traumatizing the child again by multiple trips to police stations to be interviewed in a sterile environment by uniformed officers.

"Instead, they come to our centre which is warm and comfortable, and the police don't wear their uniforms when they come here, so it's a less stressful set-up," MacDonald said.

CYAC Simcoe Muskoka continues to expand its services and support for victims of abuse in the Simcoe Muskoka Region. The purpose is not to duplicate available services but to bridge support until families can access the services that may be available to them.

MacDonald said this funding will allow six support sessions for families that need immediate care.