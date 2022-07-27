Simcoe Muskoka children six months to under 5 can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

Parents of children under five in Simcoe Muskoka can book an appointment for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday.

"We are very pleased that children aged six months to under five years are now able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health.

According to the health unit, evidence reveals a lower dose of the Moderna Spikevax is safe for babies and young children and helps to protect them from severe illness and hospitalization associated with COVID-19.

The Moderna Spikevax mRNA vaccine is the first COVID-19 shot authorized by Health Canada for children six months to under five.

Health officials recommend two doses at least eight weeks apart.

Parents and guardians can book appointments online using the vaccination portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, or by dropping by any participating pharmacy.