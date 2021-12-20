Simcoe Muskoka confirms 19 Omicron variants, reports 407 new COVID-19 cases

Simcoe Muskoka reports its highest weekend COVID-19 case total ever, with 407 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, 184 are variants, including 19 lab-confirmed Omicron variants in the region.

The health unit says most of the new cases are in Barrie and areas in south Simcoe.

Unvaccinated residents make up for 121 of the new cases, while 12 are partially vaccinated. The remaining cases are breakthrough infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in Simcoe Muskoka is 17,619, with 1,365 currently active.

Twenty-eight people are being treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the total number of deaths at 284.

To date, 74.9 per cent (452,674) of Simcoe Muskoka residents have been vaccinated with their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The health unit says the rate of COVID-19 infection of those unvaccinated but vaccine-eligible is seven times higher than those fully vaccinated and 16 times more likely to be hospitalized.

On Friday, the provincial government introduced new public health measures in Ontario to help with the recent spike in cases.

Capacity limits were placed at 50 per cent for many indoor settings as of Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

Those settings include restaurants and bars, retailers and gyms. Indoor gathering sizes dropped from 25 to 10, while outdoor gathering limits fell to 25.

Ontario reported 3,783 new COVID-19 cases province-wide on Monday.