Simcoe Muskoka confirms 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 43 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

According to the region's medical officer of health, the local COVID-19 testing rates have plunged more than half recently.

"There are some people who should be getting tested who aren't getting tested," said Dr. Charles Gardner. "People who have had contact with a case should be getting tested. People who have symptoms should be getting tested."

Public health said cases are "moving in the right direction." Health experts say that the Victoria Day long weekend numbers will be logged in two weeks, but they don't expect any significant concerns.

There are currently 571 active cases, including 22 hospitalizations in Simcoe Muskoka.

The percent positivity rate in Simcoe County is 4.6 per cent and is 1.2 per cent in Muskoka District, compared to the provincial positivity rate of 5.8 per cent. Dr. Gardner said a positivity rate of less than 3 per cent is the goal.

Meanwhile, 49.2 per cent of adults have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region, and 5.5 per cent have had both.

Dr. Gardner attributes the declining case numbers with the rising vaccination counts. Case counts have dipped about 65 per cent since their peak in mid-April as vaccination rates surge.