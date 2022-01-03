Simcoe Muskoka continues to grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks

As Omicron takes over as the dominant variant, transmission continues to grow across Simcoe Muskoka and on Friday, the health unit reported 39 outbreaks, including 14 in schools.

Nine are in institutional settings, including long-term care facilities and 12 others are in congregate settings like group homes. It's double the number from a week ago.

“Unfortunately, the battle is not over yet,” said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, Ontario Medical Association's past president. “All the variants spread aerosolize and we really were late to the game in recognizing that in Canada.”

As the province struggles to contain the spread of Omicron, Orillia’s Lighthouse remains in outbreak status until Jan. 12, with nine confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, six long- term care homes continue to grapple with outbreaks, including Muskoka Shores Care Community with 48 residents and 17 team members testing positive or showing symptoms.

In a statement, Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, manager of media relations and communications with the parent organization Sienna Senior Living, said it's doing its best to keep everyone safe.

“Residents are being monitored regularly, and among those who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms thanks to the added protection of the third vaccine dose," she said.

"We appreciate the tireless work and dedication of the team at Muskoka Shores, especially over the holidays. They are working around the clock to focus on residents' health and to support them in every way.

"The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and rapidly spreading across Ontario. Sienna has implemented stringent IPAC measures, government restrictions and increased IPAC refresher education sessions in all its care communities to ensure residents and staff are safe and receive the best care during this latest wave of the pandemic."

At the same time, the province is facing criticism for not making it easier for caregivers and staff of long-term care homes to get boosted.

Meanwhile, hospitals like RVH continue to deal with an outbreak in one of its surgical units and IOOF seniors home.

“Because they’re testing positive, particularly health care workers, they can’t come into work for a period of time and this is really causing a big issue in terms of providing care for the people in whether it’s a nursing home, retirement home or hospital.”