The downward trend in COVID-19 infections in Simcoe Muskoka continues on Thursday, with 35 new cases reported.

Thus far, the health unit has confirmed 107 cases this week, a significant drop from prior weeks.

Tragically, two new deaths were listed, marking 171 people who have died with the virus in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The total number of U.K. B.1.1.7 variant cases remains at 133, with 93 more possible infections awaiting confirmatory testing. That's an additional seven in the past 24 hours.

Public health reports nine long-term care and retirement homes with active outbreaks, including Barrie Manor Retirement Residence, declared Wednesday. The outbreak is listed in the Bayshore Transitional Care Unit.

Meanwhile, the health unit declared the outbreak at Trillium Manor in Orillia over.

Outbreaks remain active in two units at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene.

Simcoe Muskoka has 717 total active COVID-19 cases, including 30 people who have been hospitalized with the virus.

The region's top doctor advised residents to take a "stay at home approach" after the lockdown is lifted on Tuesday to maintain the downward trend and prevent further transmission of the variant of concern.