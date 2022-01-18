Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 casualty rate rises with four new deaths

The COVID-19 death rate has climbed in Simcoe Muskoka, with four more residents losing their lives after becoming infected, the health unit says.

To date, 302 locals have died with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit says three Simcoe County residents, a woman in her 80s, a man and woman 65 to 79, and a Muskoka man 45 to 64, passed away between Jan. 13 and Jan. 17.

One death is deemed outbreak-related, while the other three were considered sporadic (not outbreak-related).

Public health reports 319 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 98 active outbreaks.

A complete list of active institutional COVID-19 outbreaks is available here.

Across Simcoe Muskoka, there are 9,308 active COVID-19 cases, including 31 hospitalizations.