Public health officials in Simcoe Muskoka report 32 more COVID-19 cases Friday, plus two virus-related deaths.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 184 residents, mainly seniors, since the pandemic began.

There are 472 active cases across the region, with 22 people in the hospital.

Three new UK B-117 variant cases are listed, bringing the total to 171. One hundred fifty-eight other cases screened positive for a variant but need further tests to confirm.

The week of Feb. 14 had 153 total cases, down from 210 the week before and 284 the week before that, as the downward trend continues.

The health unit lists eight institutional outbreaks, including four long-term and retirement homes and two hospitals.

Outbreaks at Roberta Place, Georgian Traditions, and Georgian Manor have all ended.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare centres

While no schools in Simcoe Muskoka are listed with an outbreak, several with a single COVID-19 case were reported.