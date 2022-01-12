Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 death count rises, as health unit logs 300 new infections

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports multiple new COVID-19 deaths, plus 300 infections on Wednesday.

The health unit says six residents died this week, two men, aged 45 to 64, two women aged 65 to 79, and two women in their 80s.

Officials confirmed three had two doses of a vaccine, and one had the booster shot.

Four of the deaths are outbreak-related.

Meanwhile, 31 Simcoe Muskoka residents with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, including seven in ICUs.

Starting Wednesday, the health unit stopped listing new cases by city, stating that "without accurate geographic assignments, municipality-level data is no longer possible."

Officials said case counts would not be a "true reflection of transmission in the community" because the testing criteria changes allow fewer people to get tested.

There are currently 85 active outbreaks in institutions, congregate settings and educational settings, such as child care centres - marking the highest number of outbreaks recorded throughout the pandemic in Simcoe Muskoka.