Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine bookings for kids 5 to 11 now open

Appointments are now open for parents with children aged five to 11 to book their child's COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly one million doses of the pediatric version of the shot are now available, which is enough for every eligible child.

The provincial booking portal opened Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Alternatively, parents can also call 1-833-943-3900 to book an appointment.

Shots are also available at participating pharmacies and select primary care providers.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has said it would make the vaccine available at select school clinics. The timeline for when that would happen has yet to be revealed.

The health unit listed 19 school outbreaks on Monday, with cases among children up 30 per cent in recent weeks.

Parents who have concerns about getting their child the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment to chat with a SickKids clinician through a confidential phone consult.

Children turning five years old by the end of 2021 are eligible for the shot.

Parents will need their child's Ontario health card when booking the appointment. If the child doesn't have a health card, they can still get the vaccine with a letter confirming their identity.

Children will be eligible for a second dose eight weeks after the first.