The number of COVID-19 deaths in Simcoe Muskoka has risen to 182 Thursday, as the case count remains on a downward trend with 48 new diagnoses reported by the health unit.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the number of variant cases has increased to 168, eight more in the last 24 hours, with 156 possible cases that screened positive but require further testing to confirm.

The region has 607 active COVID-19 cases, including 23 people in the hospital.

The decreasing case numbers come as the outbreak at Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home is declared over.

The deadly outbreak claimed 70 lives and infected nearly everyone inside the building.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 11 institutions, one educational setting - a private school with two cases - and three workplaces.

The Barrie courthouse has one confirmed diagnosis of a variant of concern in an employee and five potential high-risk cases.

Fifty-two patients and staff at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health in Penetanguishene have tested positive for COVID-19, while seven patients have died.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,038 new infections Thursday, plus 44 deaths.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said if all the vaccines Ottawa ordered show up as expected, there would be enough to fully vaccinate more than 24 million Canadians by the end of July.

The projections show that all Canadians should be immunized before October.