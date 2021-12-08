Simcoe Muskoka health unit investigates first suspected cases of Omicron variant in the region

Seven individuals within the same household tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Simcoe County from a recent trip, and the health unit says the cases have a "strong probability of being the Omicron variant."

In a release issued on Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the infected group arrived in Simcoe County after travelling to Nigeria in late November.

"Given the travel history and the preliminary laboratory screening results, the likelihood of an Omicron cluster is very high," the release noted.

If confirmed, these would mark the region's first known Omicron cases.

The region's medical officer of health said there are still many unknowns surrounding the Omicron variant, but "early evidence suggests that the variant might be more transmissible."

Public health anticipates test results to confirm whether the seven individuals have the Omicron variant within seven to 14 days.

The infected individuals are isolated at home, the release stated.