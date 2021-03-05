The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists 29 COVID-19 cases and one new UK B.1.1.1.7 variant case Friday.

Twenty more cases screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing the total number of cases that need further testing to confirm to 401.

No new deaths were reported.

The health unit reports a total of 132 infections for the week, down from 256 the week prior.

There are currently three active school outbreaks, Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford, St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

Additionally, there are eight institutional outbreaks, six in seniors' facilities, one in a Bradford childcare centre, and one in a unit at the superjail in Penetanguishene.

Meanwhile, the health unit reports that nearly 47,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to high-priority groups.

The province announced Friday Simcoe Muskoka would return to the red zone under Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Monday, March 8, at 12:01 a.m. after one week in lockdown.

The province cited improving case number trends as the reason for the move.

Six other health units across the province will also roll back into red, including North Bay Parry Sound.