Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists 43 new COVID-19 cases, plus the region's 196th death

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a Simcoe County man, 65 to 79, has died after becoming infected with COVID-19. Public health linked his death to an outbreak in another region.

He becomes the 196th resident to succumb to complications caused by the virus.

On Thursday, the health unit confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases. Nearly half of the new infections are in Barrie, with the remaining are in Bradford, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Clearview, Collingwood, Severn, Orillia and Oro-Medonte. Plus two cases in Gravenhurst and Huntsville. It's the first time Muskoka has reported infections in a week.

There have been 149 total cases reported this week, down from 264 last week, which was about a 10 per cent drop from the week prior.

The daily moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka has been decreasing since mid-January.

Roughly 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases are reportedly variants of concern. The UK B.1.1.7 is the most common variant in Simcoe Muskoka.

"Since the dominant UK strain is 60 per cent more infectious and 60 per cent more severe - and given that Simcoe Muskoka has one of the highest rates of variant infection per population in the province, it isn't surprising that we're considered a hotspot," said Dr. Michael Lisi, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

There are currently 215 active variant cases in the region. A total of 1,101 variant cases have been recorded to date. That number breaks down to 306 UK B.1.1.7 cases, nine P.1 cases and one B.1.351 case. The remaining cases screened positive for a variant of concern but need further testing to confirm.

Meanwhile, there are active COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools. They include Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil, Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

The school board now lists eight cases at Holy Cross and one closed classroom as a result.

Vaccinations continue to go into the arms of residents in Simcoe County and Muskoka. The health unit reports over 76,000 Pfizer doses and over 4,000 AstraZeneca doses have been administered.

On Thursday, the health unit expanded the vaccine to residents 70 and older. Anyone born in 1951 or earlier qualifies to pre-register to book their appointment. Additionally, remaining health-care workers are also now eligible for their shot.

The health unit maintains that vaccinating residents will have the "greatest impact" to beat the pandemic.