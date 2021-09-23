Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 16 new COVID-19 infections

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged 16 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

Of those who tested positive, 10 are unvaccinated, and six are fully.

The new cases listed are in Barrie (6), Bradford (3), New Tecumseth (2), and single cases in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia.

Two are the result of close contact with a positive case, and three are community-acquired. The health unit is working to trace how the remaining became infected.

Four cases are among children 0 to 17.

The health unit reports that between July 25 to Sept. 18, the rate of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents is 12 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated, and the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 54 times higher.

There are currently 161 active COVID-19 cases locally, including five hospitalizations.

VACCINATION LATEST

The SMDHU reports first doses increased after the province announced the vaccination certificate program.

Across the region, 74 per cent of residents rolled up their sleeves for their first shot.

Vaccination numbers break down to show 70.6 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had both doses, and 78.5 per cent of those 18 and older have had a double dose.

The former president of the Ontario Medical Association praised those who got their vaccines for helping prevent worst-case daily projections so far.

"I'm pleasantly surprised that our numbers aren't higher," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi.

"With the return of school, I had thought that we would be crossing the 1,000 cases a day mark at this point in time, and I think that what that shows is that the 85 per cent of Ontarians who got vaccinated or got the one-shot, this is because of them," continued Gandhi.

"I think that even though we're at 85 per cent, I think there's a lot of good that's been done," he concluded.