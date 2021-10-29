Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, nine among children

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 82 infections this week, a significant drop from last week's 122.

The health unit says 18 people who tested positive are unvaccinated or are not eligible for a vaccine.

The new cases are listed in Barrie (11), Bradford (5), Orillia (2), Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Severn, Ramara, Tiny, and Gravenhurst.

Nine are children aged 17 or younger.

Close contact with a positive case resulted in 10 of Friday's new cases. Five are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related, and the remaining are under investigation.

There are currently 174 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including nine COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit lists six outbreaks, including four schools.

The outbreak at Holy Cross in Innisfil has jumped to 24 infections since it was declared on Oct. 15. It is the region's largest school outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

In Barrie, six individuals have tested positive at Assikinack Public School, one more in the last 24 hours, and Portage View remains at two cases.

Monck Public School in Bracebridge has three confirmed cases since the health unit declared the outbreak on Monday.

Despite outbreaks being declared, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health said there are only a handful of cases in most schools.

Still, Dr. Colin Lee said that he understands the situation can be frightening for parents.

"As a parent myself, with kids in elementary school, I know it is unnerving when you do see cases in your child's school," he said.

"It is unnerving, but we are working as hard as we can to control the outbreak," Lee continued. "We believe they are under control, and we don't believe schools need to be closed completely to do that, and the current ones are looking good, and they are looking like they are in the tail end of the outbreak."

Additionally, the jail in Penetanguishene has 17 inmate infections, and Mill Creek Care Centre, a long-term care home in Barrie, has fewer than 10 staff and resident cases.