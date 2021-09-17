Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 102 positive tests this week.

The health unit reports the weekly case count dipped from the week before, where 197 infections were reported, and significantly down from the week of Aug. 29, with 203.

Friday's cases are listed in New Tecumseth (7) and Barrie (4). Bradford, Clearview, Essa, Midland, and Severn each had two cases, and Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Wasaga Beach, and Oro-Medonte all reported single cases.

Of the new cases, 10 residents became infected after close contact with a positive case, four are community-acquired, one is related to an outbreak, and the remaining are under investigation.

Twenty-two unvaccinated residents tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, two partially vaccinated and one fully.

The positivity rates in Simcoe County and Muskoka are at par at 2.0 per cent, sliding just below the province at 2.4 per cent.

VACCINE LATEST

Currently, 74 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but a critical care doctor with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) says that's not enough.

Dr. Chris Martin says if vaccination rates don't increase, hospitals and staff will be overwhelmed, like in the third wave when the province paused non-emergent surgeries to deal with the situation.

Martin says he's hopeful the province's new program, which requires residents to show proof of vaccination to access certain indoor facilities, will be the push people need to roll up their sleeves.

The critical care doctor says they are treating more people in their 20's than in previous waves, more severe cases and most are unvaccinated.

"By the time they reach the ICU, they know they should have gotten their shot," he adds.

Martin says people don't see the pain of COVID-19 patients and their families; adding those realities could change minds about vaccinations.

"They can't come in the room and talk to these patients, and they can't see the fear in their eyes and the family members who are crying, and that's the stuff I think that changes people's minds, and we just can't show that."

WALK-IN IMMUNIZATION CLINICS OPEN THIS WEEKEND

The health unit has several walk-in immunization clinics open this weekend, with no appointment necessary for anyone born in 2009 or earlier.

Fri., Sept. 17

Nantyr Shores Secondary School

1146 Anna Maria Ave.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Huntsville High School

58 Brunel Rd., Huntsville

3:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.



École secondaire Le Caron

22 John St., Penetanguishene

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept. 18

Georgian Mall, lower level

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Foodland (outside)

10 Bruce Wilson Dr., Port Carling

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



MacTier Memorial Community Centre

9 Haig St., MacTier

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 19

Georgian Mall, lower level

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

The province reported 795 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second-highest daily count this week.

On Thursday, officials reported 864 infections. The rest of the week saw case counts hover around 600.

Most of the cases listed on Friday are in the GTA. Toronto logged 166, Peel Region 77, York Region 71 and Durham Region reported 60 new infections.