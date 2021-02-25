The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, plus one new virus-related death Thursday.

To date, 188 Simcoe Muskoka residents have died with the virus, mainly seniors.

There are 20 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, four in the intensive care unit.

Thursday's numbers show 18 cases in Barrie, and six in Bradford, while the remaining are spread out across New Tecumseth, Essa, Oro-Medonte, Muskoka Lakes, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Adjala-Tosorontio. More than half the residents diagnosed are between 18 and 34.

Public health lists outbreaks in six institutions, including Leacock Care Centre and Tudhope Manor Retirement Residence, both in Orillia.

There is also an active school outbreak at Innisfil Central Public School in Lefroy.

Meanwhile, the transmission of the UK B.1.1.7 variant in the region continues to concern health officials, as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 182, eight more than Wednesday.

The health unit reports another 13 cases screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing the total to 276. They will require further testing to confirm.

The region's medical officer of health said earlier this week that he is considering advising the province to return Simcoe Muskoka to lockdown restrictions because of the jump in the infection rate.

Dr. Charles Gardner said there had been a 30 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

He attributed household clusters of cases and the transmission cycle that follows with some of the growth. "There's been this dynamic of households, often households of unrelated people, who have some social interaction that can lead to transmission... that have jobs that can lead to transmission," Gardner said.

The health unit revealed its plan to start mass vaccinations Thursday, which includes multiple vaccination clinics, drive-thrus and mobile units.

Public health hopes to have at least 75 per cent, or 372,182 residents, immunized by the end of August.