Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday as the downward trend in infection rates continues across the region.

Of those who tested positive over the weekend, 26 are unvaccinated, 12 are fully, and two are partially.

The new cases are listed in Barrie (16), Bradford (9), New Tecumseth (5), Innisfil (5), and Wasaga Beach (2). Single cases were reported in Collingwood, Oro-Medonte and Bracebridge.

Seventeen of the 40 residents who tested positive are under the age of 17.

Most of the cases are under investigation as the health unit tries to trace transmission.

The positivity rate in Simcoe County is 0.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent in Muskoka, compared to the province's 2.0 per cent positivity rate.

Percent positivity for the most recent week was highest among adults 20 to 29, and testing rates have been highest in children and youth since the return of school.

OUTBREAKS

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County, including three in local schools.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Barrie's W.C. Little Elementary School after two cases were confirmed, and at Monsignor Clair Public School in Barrie, where there are three cases.

On Friday, the health unit declared another outbreak at St. Anne Secondary School in Penetanguishene after four cases were confirmed.

The health unit also declared an outbreak at a child care centre in Simcoe County after three positive cases and a group home where two people tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak is declared when two or more lab-confirmed infections are found to have spread within the same environment.

No outbreaks have been declared in Muskoka.

VACCINE LATEST

The number of Simcoe Muskoka residents rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to climb, with 70 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The health unit reports that 75 per cent of the region's population has had one dose.

According to stats, 65 per cent of residents 18 to 34 have had their second dose, slightly behind other age groups.

WHERE TO FIND A VACCINE WALK-IN CLINIC

Vaccinations are available first-come, first-serve at walk-in pop-up clinics, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.

Wed., Oct. 6

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lakehead University

500 University Ave., Orillia

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 7

Barrie Public Library (Downtown)

60 Worsley St., Barrie

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Barrie Public Library (Painswick)

48 Dean Ave., Barrie

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 9

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) Oro's World Fair

80 Sideroad 15 & 16 E., Oro Station

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 10

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Bracebridge SportsPlex

110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – SMDHU Gravenhurst Office

5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available to residents by walk-in only at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the end of November.