Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 10 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 Wednesday, plus two virus-linked deaths.
There are 57 COVID-19-positive Simcoe Muskoka residents in hospitals, including six in ICUs.
The health unit also said two Simcoe County women in their 80s died with COVID-19 on Jan. 20 and Jan. 25; one is outbreak-related.
In the past 26 days, 39 residents have died with COVID-19, most seniors.
Simcoe Muskoka has recorded 329 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The health unit logged 325 lab-confirmed infections since Tuesday, which doesn't necessarily represent the actual number of cases now that only select groups are eligible for PCR testing.
ONTARIO COVID-19
The province reported 4,016 virus-related hospitalizations Tuesday, with 608 people in ICUs; more than half are on ventilators.
Ontario also recorded 89 more COVID-19-related deaths from the past three weeks.
