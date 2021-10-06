Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, four school outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and four school outbreaks.

Of those who tested positive, 15 are unvaccinated, which could include residents who aren't eligible for the shots and those unwilling. The health unit doesn't provide specifics to ensure privacy.

The other four cases are among fully vaccinated residents.

The cases listed are in Barrie (6), New Tecumseth (3), Orillia (2), Ramara (2), Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Five are from close contact with a positive case, three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related, and two are travel-related. The remaining are under investigation.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including four in local schools.

On Tuesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Orchard Park Elementary School in Orillia with three confirmed cases.

St. Marie of the Incarnation Secondary School in Bradford now has 12 cases confirmed.

St. Ann's Secondary School in Penetanguishene and W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie each have four cases.

The health unit also reports an outbreak at a group home in Simcoe County with three confirmed cases.

The outbreak at a child care centre in Simcoe County ended on Tuesday.

VACCINE LATEST

The health unit reports that 75 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Roughly 80 per cent of residents 12 and older have had both shots to date.

According to data from Public Health Ontario, unvaccinated individuals are eight times more likely to catch COVID-19 and 29 times more at risk of being hospitalized than vaccinated people.

Public health continues to push vaccinations with more convenient ways to get the shot, including a mobile immunization GO bus.

Wed., Oct. 6

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lakehead University

500 University Ave., Orillia

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 7

Barrie Public Library (Downtown)

60 Worsley St., Barrie

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Barrie Public Library (Painswick)

48 Dean Ave., Barrie

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Youth focused clinics (for those 12 to 25):

Penetang Skate Park (Rotary Park) 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Midland Dairy Queen (776 Yonge St.,) 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Wyevale Jug City (870 County Rd 6) 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 9

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) Oro's World Fair

80 Sideroad 15 & 16 E., Oro Station

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 10

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Bracebridge SportsPlex

110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – SMDHU Gravenhurst Office

5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the vaccine. Walk-in clinics don't require an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available to residents by walk-in only at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays .