Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Public health in Simcoe Muskoka reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a weekly total of 131 infections.

The weekly total is down from last week where 203 positive tests were recorded.

Still, the health unit says weekly incidence rates are increasing as the cooler weather moves in.

Of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 26 are unvaccinated, two partially and seven fully.

On Friday, 33 cases were listed in Simcoe County and two in Muskoka.

There are 270 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 14 positive patients in hospitals.

VACCINE LATEST

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) opened pop-up clinics across the region and some local schools to encourage students, staff and their families to get jabbed.

"Getting vaccinated protects us from getting sick and reduces virus spread in our households and our communities," SMDHU posted online.

Currently, 67 per cent of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated with both shots.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the vaccine.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital's chief of staff says it's possible to "manage" the fourth wave with the vaccine.

"We can have a huge impact on what that looks like inside hospitals and outside hospitals," says Dr. Barry Nathanson.

The Alliston critical care physician adds that those most at risk involves anyone unwilling or unable to get vaccinated.

"We still have approximately 25 per cent of Ontarians unvaccinated and, therefore, representing dry kindling to a nearby and growing fire."

The health unit reports 15 per cent of cases are in children who are too young to be vaccinated.

POP-UP IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

The health unit opens several walk-in clinics each week that require no appointment for residents to get their first or second dose.

Here is a list of immunization clinics open this weekend:

Fri., Sept. 10

East Bayfield - Barrie Women's Hockey Association

80 Livingston St.

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Old Library, Honey Harbour

2587 Honey Harbour Road

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Patrick Fogarty High School

15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Banting High School

203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept.11

Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 12

Georgian Mall, lower level

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The health unit has more clinics opening next week. Complete information on walk-in immunization clinics in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.