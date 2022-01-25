Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 9 new hospitalizations
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports five COVID-19-related deaths and nine new hospitalizations Tuesday.
According to the health unit, five Simcoe County seniors died between Jan. 17 and Jan. 24. Two of the deaths are outbreak-related.
So far in January, 37 residents have died after contracting the virus.
There are 55 Simcoe Muskoka residents in the hospital with COVID-19, seven in intensive care.
The health unit logged 327 new cases Tuesday but said that the number of lab-confirmed infections isn't an accurate representation since testing requirements changed.
The region's chief medical officer of health has previously stated that the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported since the province modified its testing strategy.
"Only select groups are now eligible for PCR testing resulting in fewer confirmed cases being captured," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit states.
