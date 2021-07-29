Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The latest infections are listed in Barrie (3), Wasaga Beach (2), and Georgian Bay (1).
Five of the cases are currently under investigation as public health tries to track down how each infected resident contracted the virus. One case in Wasaga Beach was community-acquired.
The positivity rate in Simcoe County sits at 0.4 per cent and 0 per cent in Muskoka compared to the provincial positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.
COVID-19 testing rates have stabilized to low levels not posted since last summer.
Still, experts caution things can change dramatically in the fall as temperatures dip. The expectation is the unvaccinated population will be most at risk and could spark a fourth wave.
"We still have a substantial proportion of our population that is unvaccinated," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
COVID-19 VACCINES
The Ontario government set a benchmark of having 80 per cent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose before considering exiting Step 3.
Currently, 55 per cent of eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents are fully vaccinated.
Public health cautions residents who have had their shot to continue to follow safety measures to protect others, including washing hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing.
Residents with a vaccine appointment booked between Aug. 11 and Aug. 28 may have to reschedule as the health unit prepares to close its mass immunization clinics.
Reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine here.
Meanwhile, the health unit offers first and second shots with no appointment at various locations across the region.
WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 29 TO AUG. 2
THURSDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
FRIDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club
250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Bob Fallis Arena
2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SATURDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Bob Fallis Arena
2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SUNDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre
7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Monday
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -6 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre
7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
Penetanguishene Memorial Arena
61 Maria St.
11 am – 3 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 am - 4:30 pm
New Tecumseth Recreation Centre
7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
12 pm – 5 pm
Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.
Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.