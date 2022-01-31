Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 8 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is reporting 61 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight new admissions since Friday.

Seven residents are in intensive care with COVID-19.

There were four new deaths related to the virus, a man aged 65 to 79 and two men and a woman over 80. The health unit says the deaths occurred between Thursday and Sunday, with one unknown date.

Since Friday, health-care workers logged 355 positive COVID-19 tests among residents.

There are 69 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including 20 child care centres and 28 long-term care and retirement homes.

An outbreak is declared with two or more linked cases.

ONTARIO COVID-19

The province reports nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and 31 more COVID-19 deaths.

Eight schools are listed as closed across the province due to COVID-19 operational reasons out of the 4,844 Ontario schools.

The province lists 165 schools with an absentee rate of 30 per cent or higher, including six in Simcoe Muskoka.

School boards report all absences, including absences that may not be related to COVID-19.