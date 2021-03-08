The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the region's COVID-related death toll climbed to 190 with the passing of a Simcoe County man, 65 to 79, who became infected with the virus. This is the first death reported by the health unit since Feb. 26.

February marked the second deadliest month after 31 residents died with the virus. January holds the grim record for the most virus-related deaths after 88 people passed away.

As Simcoe Muskoka re-enters the red zone Monday, the health unit reports 121 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus eight new UK B.1.1.7 variant cases.

There are currently 118 active COVID-19 cases and six active UK B.1.1.7 variant cases across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

To date, 225 local residents have tested positive for the UK variant. Meanwhile, public health reports 430 individuals have screened positive for a variant of concern, 39 more since its last report - those require further testing to confirm.

Three Simcoe County schools are listed with an active outbreak. They include Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford, St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

Tracking local COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

The health unit has six institutional settings listed with outbreaks, six seniors' facilities, one Bradford childcare centre, and Penetanguishene's superjail.

With the lockdown lifted, the region's chief medical officer of health urges residents to adhere to a stay-at-home approach to reduce the chance of community transmission.

Residents are encouraged to leave home only for essential purposes, including medical appointments, work, school, groceries and exercise.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 framework, the red zone allows restaurants, bars, and many other retail and personal care services to open with limited capacity.