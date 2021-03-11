The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus another virus-related death.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Simcoe Muskoka has reached 191.

There are currently 343 active COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County and Muskoka, the majority in South Simcoe.

Case numbers released Thursday show 21 infections in Barrie, eight in Bradford, three in Innisfil, Penetanguishene and Huntsville, and two in Springwater. There are single cases in Ramara, New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach and Midland.

The health unit has confirmed 236 UK B.1.1.7 cases to date. There are currently 132 active variant cases in the region. It is the most common variant of concern in Simcoe Muskoka.

Experts suggest the UK variant could be up to 75 per cent more contagious than the COVID-19 strain.

Seven cases of the P.1 variant, originally from Brazil and one B.1.351 case originating in South Africa, have also been confirmed.

An additional 491 tests screened positive for a variant of concern and require further testing to confirm.

There are eight active COVID-19 outbreaks with known variant cases.

The health unit's website lists outbreaks in six workplaces, three institutions, and three schools.

The active school outbreaks are at Andrew Hunter Elementary School and Maple Grove Public School, both in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford. The health unit declared the outbreak at St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland over on Thursday.

Outbreaks at two Barrie seniors' facilities and a Bradford childcare centre were also declared over.

Nearly 53,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to high-priority groups in Simcoe Muskoka, with more supply expected in the coming weeks.

Health officials hope to have at least 75 per cent of the region immunized by the end of August.