Simcoe Muskoka health unit to close mass immunization clinics

As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase across Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit plans to close mass immunization clinics.

The mass clinics, which have been open since December 2020, are scheduled to close in late August.

The health unit said anyone with a vaccine appointment booked after Aug. 27 would be "notified and encouraged to move up their appointments or attend a walk-in clinic."

"Although mass immunization clinics will close by the end of August, COVID-19 vaccines will still be widely available to eligible individuals through other avenues, such as community pharmacies, health care providers and other pop-up clinic opportunities that will continue after August," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

Currently, 68 per cent of residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 shot, while 54 per cent have had both.

Dr. Gardner urges those who have not been fully immunized to get to a clinic.

"Although much of our eligible population has received at least their first dose of vaccine, I encourage anyone who has not yet been fully vaccinated to receive a first and second dose as soon as possible," he said.

The health unit is also planning to reduce casual health-care staff hired to assist with the clinics.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 27 TO AUG. 1

TUESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston

12 pm - 5 pm



WEDNESDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Tottenham Community Centre 139 Queen St., N

12 pm - 5 pm



THURSDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



FRIDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.

10 am - 3 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm

Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm

Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm

North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm

Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm

Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.

Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.