Simcoe Muskoka hit with bitterly cold arctic air

Environment Canada is warning residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka that temperatures could reach below - 30°C Tuesday morning.

Multiple vehicle collisions have been reported across the region. The OPP is asking drivers to slow down and to drive according to conditions.

Communities between southern Simcoe County and Parry Sound are being asked to take extra precautions as the bitterly cold arctic air blasts the region.

The communities under an extreme cold warning include:

Barrie

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Huntsville

Baysville

Port Carling

Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound

Rosseau

Killbear Park

According to Environment Canada's 2021 data, Barrie didnt reach below -20°C until January 23.

Environment Canada is asking residents to dress warmly with an outer layer that is wind resistant. They noted that frostbite can develop within minutes if skin is exposed.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says health risks are greatest for those who are marginally housed or homeless, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with preexisting medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

When temperatures drop below -27°C, the health unit asks that parents and guardians keep children indoors.