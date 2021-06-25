Simcoe Muskoka kids 12 to 17 can book 2nd vaccine starting Saturday

Simcoe Muskoka is ramping up vaccinations with children 12 to 17 eligible to book their second Pfizer vaccine shot starting Saturday.

Currently, 56 per cent of kids in the region have had their first shot, with an effort on getting students fully vaccinated before returning to school in September.

Simcoe Muskoka is one of 10 Delta hot spots in the province fast-tracking vaccinations as pharmacies try to keep up.

"People are calling, and they're booking appointments with us, and we're giving doses as soon as we get the vaccination available," said Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Abdul Albach.

The Barrie pharmacist said they are providing roughly 80 to 100 doses each day.

"We are getting a lot of inquiries about the mRNA, and we see a good demand for Pfizer," Albach added.

About one-third of all Ontarians have received both shots. The expanded Delta variant hot spot eligibility means 1.5 million people can get their second dose earlier.

The RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic is now accepting walk-ins for first doses.

Alternatively, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit has a same-day standby list for residents wanting their first or second dose.

More information on the standby list is available here.