Simcoe Muskoka logs 11 new COVID-19 cases, plus one death

The COVID-19 case count in Simcoe Muskoka nearly doubled in the past 24 hours as public health reports 11 new cases and the region's first death this month.

The cases listed Thursday are Bracebridge (5), Gravenhurst (1), Barrie (2), Innisfil (1), Midland (1), and Penetanguishene (1).

According to the health unit, the five cases in Bracebridge result from close contact among individuals under the age of 18.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA COVID-19 DEATHS

To date, 252 residents have died after becoming infected with the virus.

Between Nov. 29, 2020, and May 22, at least one virus-related death was reported every week. Since that time, seven people have died with COVID-19, six in June and one in July.

Health officials say no one who died from COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka had both shots of the vaccine.

COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

Public health reports two doses of a vaccine offer 80 per cent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 symptoms and 95 per cent protection from serious illness due to the virus.

Currently, 66 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had their first dose of the vaccine, while 37 per cent are fully vaccinated.

That breaks down to 76 per cent of adults 18 and older and 60 per cent of children 12 to 17 with at least one dose.

On Tuesday, the region's medical officer of health said he believed the province would want 80 to 90 per cent of students immunized before school reopens in September.

Complete information on booking an appointment and where to find a clinic in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.