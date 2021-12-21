Simcoe Muskoka logs 126 new COVID-19 cases, plus 2 new deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported two COVID-19 deaths and 126 new cases on Tuesday.

According to the health unit, a Simcoe County man, 45 to 64, died on Dec. 7 and a Simcoe County woman in her 80s died on Monday.

Public health says both deaths were not related to an outbreak.

Tragically, six residents have died this month with COVID-19, bringing the region's COVID-19 death count to 286.

There are 1,384 known active COVID-19 infections in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, including 26 hospitalizations.

Of the 126 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, most are in south Simcoe, including Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and New Tecumseth.

The health unit reported eight cases in Muskoka.

The number of Omicron variant cases has jumped to 20 in Simcoe Muskoka.

On Monday, the health unit reported its highest weekend case count to date, with more than 400 positive tests.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.