Simcoe Muskoka logs 146 new COVID-19 infections, plus 2 new virus-related deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 146 positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus two virus-related deaths.

Public health says two Simcoe County residents, a man between 45 and 64 and a woman between 65 and 79, passed away from complications after contracting the disease.

Tragically this month, 18 local individuals have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Simcoe Muskoka to 245.

Meanwhile, the weekly downward trend in cases continued last week with a 12 per cent dip from the week prior.

The health unit says that of the 146 cases logged over the long weekend, 41 infections are from the current week. In comparison, daily case counts hovered above 100 in early and mid-April.

The positivity rate dipped to 4.6 per cent in Simcoe County and 1.2 per cent in Muskoka, compared to the provincial rate of 5.8 per cent.

There are currently two active outbreaks at long-term care homes, Creedan Valley in Creemore and Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst, and nine workplaces are listed with outbreaks.

Nearly half of all Simcoe Muskoka adults received their first COVID-19 shot, while five per cent of the region has had both shots.

On Tuesday, children 12 and older became eligible to have their vaccination appointment booked at one of the 13 clinics across the region.

Full details on the Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccination plan is available here.