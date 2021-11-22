Simcoe Muskoka logs 176 new COVID-19 cases, 19 school outbreaks

Simcoe Muskoka reported its highest three-day COVID-19 case count in six months, with 176 new infections logged since Friday.

Barrie has the most cases at 72, while Wasaga Beach had 17, Innisfil 15 and Bracebridge 10.

There are 551 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including 26 hospitalizations.

So far, in November, 11 individuals living in Simcoe Muskoka have died after contracting the virus. The health unit reported no new deaths in the past three days.

Meanwhile, the number of active outbreaks has jumped to 27.

The health unit added five school outbreaks on Friday for a total of 19.

Schools with outbreaks include:

ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 2 cases St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 6 cases West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 6 cases Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 12 cases St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case W.C Little ES, Barrie - 8 cases Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 10 cases Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 10 cases

There are four congregate settings, two community settings with outbreaks, including local shelters, childcare centres, a church, and a recreational camp.