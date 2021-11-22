iHeartRadio

Simcoe Muskoka logs 176 new COVID-19 cases, 19 school outbreaks

Simcoe Muskoka reported its highest three-day COVID-19 case count in six months, with 176 new infections logged since Friday.

Barrie has the most cases at 72, while Wasaga Beach had 17, Innisfil 15 and Bracebridge 10.

There are 551 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including 26 hospitalizations.

So far, in November, 11 individuals living in Simcoe Muskoka have died after contracting the virus. The health unit reported no new deaths in the past three days.

Meanwhile, the number of active outbreaks has jumped to 27.

The health unit added five school outbreaks on Friday for a total of 19.

Schools with outbreaks include:

  1. ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases
  2. ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases
  3. Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 2 cases
  4. St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases
  5. Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases
  6. Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases
  7. Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 6 cases
  8. West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 6 cases
  9. Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases
  10. Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 12 cases
  11. St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases
  12. Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases
  13. St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case
  14. W.C Little ES, Barrie - 8 cases
  15. Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases
  16. Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases
  17. V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 10 cases
  18. Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases
  19. St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 10 cases

There are four congregate settings, two community settings with outbreaks, including local shelters, childcare centres, a church, and a recreational camp.

