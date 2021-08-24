Simcoe Muskoka logs 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for Simcoe Muskoka, said 10 of the latest cases were among unvaccinated residents, five had one dose, and six residents were fully immunized.

There are currently 165 active cases in the region, including six hospitalizations.

The daily moving average of new cases has been increasing and is now above 10 cases per day compared to an average of three per day in July.

Most local infections were reported throughout the pandemic in the southern parts of the region, including Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Essa and Innisfil.

The cases reported Tuesday are in Barrie (6), New Tecumseth (5), Tay (2), Wasaga Beach (2), Bradford (1), Essa (1), Orillia (1), Innisfil (1), Springwater (1), and Tiny (1).

A total of 256 Simcoe Muskoka residents died after contracting COVID-19, including six deaths in June, four in July and one so far in August.

VACCINATION LATEST

Public health reports that 71 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Currently, 81 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one shot, including 75 per cent of students 12 to 17.

ONTARIO COVID-19 LATEST

The province listed 486 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest count in five days.

Ontario reports of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 372 were in people either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccine status is unknown.

An expert on Ontario's Science Advisory Table said he expects the province to see case counts rise to about 1,300 daily in roughly three weeks.

On Tuesday, the province also noted 18 COVID-19-related deaths, though it said 16 of those happened more than two months ago and are being logged as a data clean-up.

WHERE TO FIND A VACCINE WALK-IN CLINIC

Tues., Aug. 24

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm



Holly Recreation Centre

171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

4:00pm - 8:00pm



Wasaga Beach Rec Plex

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Bradford Leisure Centre

471 West Park Ave., Bradford

2pm - 8pm



Thurs., Aug. 26

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)

Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Weber Manufacturing

16566 Highway 12, Midland

2:00pm - 7:00pm



Loretto Fire Hall

2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto

3pm - 7pm



Fri., Aug. 27

Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)

3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

10:30am - 5pm



Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00am - 4:00pm



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm

With files from CTV News Toronto