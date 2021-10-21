Simcoe Muskoka logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, plus four outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus four outbreaks.

According to the health unit, two active outbreaks are at elementary schools. One is at a jail and one at a long-term care home.

Meanwhile, the health unit has declared one elementary school outbreak over.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Of the 24 new cases listed Thursday, 16 are among residents who are not eligible for a vaccine or haven't had one.

The remaining cases are among fully vaccinated individuals.

The latest infections are in Barrie (12), Innisfil (8), Clearview, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, and New Tecumseth.

Nine children under the age of 18 tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Six cases are due to close contact with a positive case, three are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related, and two are travel-related. The remaining are under investigation.

OUTBREAKS

Holy Cross Public School in Innisfil now has 19 infections listed, one more in the past 24 hours.

St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford is holding with 21 student cases.

The outbreak at Orchard Park Elementary School in Orillia was declared over on Thursday. Ten students had been infected.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene on Monday. The union representing the correctional officers said it believed transmission came into the jail through inmate transfers from other prisons.

Barrie's Mill Creek Care Centre long-term care home has an outbreak with fewer than 10 staff and resident cases.

VACCINE LATEST

The health unit reports 86 per cent of eligible residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination rate for first doses rose significantly after several businesses mandated that employees be immunized or face disciplinary action.

Most hospitals across Simcoe Muskoka also require visitors to show proof of vaccination before entering, with some exceptions.

On Friday, the Tottenham Community Centre is offering first and second doses of a vaccine between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for walk-ins.

Additionally, the Muskoka Lakes Public Library on Joseph Street in Port Carling is open for walk-ins between 10:30 and 2 p.m. Friday.

ONTARIO PREPARING TO REVEAL REOPENING PLAN

On Friday, the Ontario government will announce its strategy to exit Step 3, which the province has been in for more than three months.

The province aims to steer clear of further lockdowns, and sources tell CTV News the plan will include lifting current capacity limits on businesses that require proof of vaccination from patrons.

CTVNewsBarrie.ca and the CTV News app will stream the announcement live on Friday.