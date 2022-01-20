Simcoe Muskoka logs 245 COVID-19 cases, plus 3 virus-related deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus three virus-related deaths.

The health unit says three seniors in their 80s died with COVID-19 this week, two in Muskoka and Simcoe County, all outbreak-related.

There are 8,836 active COVID-19 infections in Simcoe Muskoka, but the health unit says that number isn't accurate since testing requirements changed and expects it is likely much higher.

There are 91 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, most in seniors' homes.

ONTARIO EASING RESTRICTIONS

Ontario will start to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31, with limits on capacity and an increase in social gatherings.

"We are taking a phased approach with 21 days between each step to make sure we haven't moved too fast," Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday during the announcement from Queen's Park.

At the end of the month, indoor dining, gyms, cinemas, museums and zoos can reopen at half-capacity, while social gatherings will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

If positive trends continue, the province said it would lift additional restrictions every 21 days.