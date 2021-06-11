Simcoe Muskoka logs 26 new COVID-19 infections as Ontario enters Step 1

As residents across Simcoe Muskoka line up at businesses that reopened Friday as part of Ontario's Step 1, the health unit reported an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

There are 26 new infections Friday, more than three times the case count reported 24 hours earlier. The health unit reported eight new cases on Thursday, the lowest single-day case count in eight months.

Still, the daily case counts are well below where they were back in April when the health unit logged over 100 daily infections.

Breakdown

Friday's numbers show eight positive tests in Oro-Medonte, five in Barrie, three each in Bradford and Collingwood, two in Innisfil and single cases in Ramara, Severn, Tay, Wasaga Beach and Orillia.

There are currently 239 active infections, including 25 hospitalizations.

Deaths

No new virus-related deaths were reported this week, marking the first week since November to have zero lives lost to COVID-19 in the region.

In May, 18 local residents died with the virus, and 25 died in April.

Vaccines

According to the health unit, 60 per cent of residents have had their first shot, while nine per cent have had both.

The health unit is offering youth-focused clinics for children 12 to 17 to get their shot.

Additionally, a pop-up immunization clinic is open in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Friday and Saturday for anyone 12 and older to get their first dose. Second doses are also being offered to Simcoe Muskoka residents 70 and older.