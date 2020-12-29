The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports an alarming 269 new positive COVID-19 cases, 76 of those in Barrie.

The numbers listed Tuesday reflect positive tests since Sunday.

The region's death toll is on the rise as the health unit reports two more people have lost their lives with COVID-19.

There are currently 895 active cases, including 28 who are hospitalized.

The SMDHU's website states the increase in case levels are twice the province's red level and that "our ability to control case growth is still precarious."

Modelling indicates area hospitals could become overwhelmed as cases surge. "Under all scenarios, ICU occupancy will be above 300 beds within 10 days. Worst-case scenarios show occupancy above 1,500 beds by mid-January," SMDHU states.

Among those who tested positive over the weekend, the health unit lists nearly 30 children under 17 contracted the virus. And even though schools are closed for an extended winter break, there is one outbreak at Portage View Public School in Barrie. It was initially declared on Dec. 4 and remains active.

Six long-term care and retirement homes have outbreaks, while Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is also trying to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported nearly 4,500 cases over two days and 78 new virus-related deaths.

Of today's tally, 895 are in Toronto, 496 are in Peel Region, 147 are in Windsor-Essex, 144 are in Hamilton and 142 are in York Region.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is heading up the province's COVID-19 vaccine program, says the province should receive the Moderna shot on Wednesday.

He says that roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites, then distributed among seniors' homes.

In Barrie, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic vaccinated 575 people on Monday.

- With files from The Canadian Press