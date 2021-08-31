Simcoe Muskoka logs 27 new COVID-19 cases, health unit opens school clinics

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new virus-related deaths.

The cases listed in the past 24 hours include residents in Barrie (14), Innisfil (4), Collingwood (2), Huntsville (2), and single cases in Severn, Springwater, Tiny, Essa and Bracebridge.

Twenty-one people who tested positive are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated, and four are fully vaccinated.

There are 181 active cases in the region, including 11 hospitalizations.

VACCINATION LATEST

Currently, 82 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 years and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 77 per cent of children 12 to 17 years of age.

Residents born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for the vaccine.

"Unvaccinated individuals are eight times more likely to catch COVID-19, 29 times more likely to be in hospital, and 48 times more likely to be a patient in the intensive care unit compared with people who are vaccinated," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website states.

COVID-19 SECONDARY SCHOOL CLINICS OPENING

The health unit will offer vaccine clinics in some secondary schools "to protect all students born in 2009 or before and their families, school staff and people in the local community."

Clinics will offer first and second doses between Sept. 9 and Sept. 17.

"It is important that youth 12 years and older get vaccinated because if they have COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms, they can spread it to others who may be at higher risk of illness," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health.

The health unit said the clinics would be available to students and school staff during school hours and to the community after school on a walk-in basis.

SCHOOLS PARTICIPATING IN CLINICS SEPT. 9 TO SEPT. 17

Thurs., Sept. 9

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

110 Grove St. East, Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School

955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Georgian Bay District Secondary School

925 Hugel Ave., Midland

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 10

Patrick Fogarty High School

15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Banting High School

203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Tues., Sept. 14

Gravenhurst High School

325 Mary St. South, Gravenhurst

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 17

Huntsville High School

58 Brunel Rd., Huntsville

4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.