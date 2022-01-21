Simcoe Muskoka logs 281 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 281 COVID-19 cases Friday, plus six virus-related deaths.
Through January, the health unit has reported 27 COVID-19 related deaths, including six added Friday. The health unit said the deaths occurred between Tuesday and Thursday this week.
They include a Simcoe woman, 45 to 64, two Simcoe women, 65 to 79, and a Muskoka woman and two Simcoe men aged 80+. Half were outbreak-related.
There are 8,811 lab-confirmed active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 50 residents in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of eight people in the last 24 hours.
Of those, six are in intensive care.
The health unit lists 91 outbreaks, more than half in institutions, including seniors' homes and hospitals.
Starting Jan. 31, the province will begin a phased reopening of businesses, which Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor worries is too soon.
"It feels a little early to me," said Dr. Charles Gardner.
Still, the province will allow indoor establishments to reopen at half-capacity at the end of the month.
Officials said public measures would be lifted over three months with 21 days between if COVID-19 trends remain positive.
